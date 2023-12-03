Overbrook Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Overbrook Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,776 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,924. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $131.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.53 and a 200-day moving average of $129.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

