Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,305,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 3.31% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $103,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 98,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of MRVI traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $5.37. 2,740,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.96. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $66.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

