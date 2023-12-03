Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,980,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,581 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.31% of Delta Air Lines worth $94,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 172,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 166,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of DAL stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.05. 11,014,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,686,350. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.78.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

