Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Invests $301,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 910 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.6% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,580,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.48. 574,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,837. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

