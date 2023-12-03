Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Acquires Shares of 1,390 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $465.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,341,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,596. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $203.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.88.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.85.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

