Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,855,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 177,086 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CSX were worth $97,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,861,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,902,101. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

