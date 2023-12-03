Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,686 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $117,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 552,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,083,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 595,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,320,000 after buying an additional 271,208 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 54,978 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 519,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,774,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,215,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day moving average of $95.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

