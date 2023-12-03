Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 257,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $30.96. 46,133,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,203,788. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

