Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,153 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up 1.3% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,553,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,725. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.