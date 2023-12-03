Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.53. 2,535,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,466. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

