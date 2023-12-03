Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.38. 2,516,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,981. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VLO

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.