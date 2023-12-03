QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of QDEL stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $69.22. 659,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. QuidelOrtho has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $102.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

QDEL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

