Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 695 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,623 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.3% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,091,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,436,594. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $415.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.09.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $65,536,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,514,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,125,594,514.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,989,089 shares of company stock valued at $466,326,545. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

