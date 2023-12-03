Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Reduces Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University cut its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the quarter. HashiCorp makes up approximately 0.2% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,050,000 after buying an additional 229,768 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,722,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 46,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,020,067.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,625,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,563,292.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 46,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,020,067.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,625,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,563,292.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $892,942.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,888.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,629 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,668. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCP shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Get Our Latest Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ HCP traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $24.02. 4,504,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,513. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.26.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $143.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About HashiCorp

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.