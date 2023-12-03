Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 145,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,227 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,133,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 381,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 76,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 170,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,284,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,948,328. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

