Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.2% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $389.94. The company had a trading volume of 40,490,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,723,980. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.96. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $394.14.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

