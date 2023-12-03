McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.07.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.96. 4,967,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.81. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

