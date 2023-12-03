Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,553,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,511,000 after purchasing an additional 900,367 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,978,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,297. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.1862 dividend. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

