Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,188,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,185,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,572. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.