Worm Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,319 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Worm Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. BlackRock accounts for about 0.4% of Worm Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.08.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BLK traded up $5.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $756.35. 746,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $661.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $682.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $781.77. The firm has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

