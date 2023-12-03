Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $72.84. 1,553,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,995. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.86. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.