Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.9% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 103,624,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,702,218. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $163.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

