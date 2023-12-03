44,404 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $2,351,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $23.27.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 129.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

