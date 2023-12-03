Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 217,671 shares during the quarter. Installed Building Products makes up approximately 1.0% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 1.90% of Installed Building Products worth $75,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.44. The stock had a trading volume of 176,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,831. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $158.18.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

