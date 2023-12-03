Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,760,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,928 shares during the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.3% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.42% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $183,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,004.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 654,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,114. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.34. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

