Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 296,546 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,546 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $53,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $8.68 on Friday, reaching $135.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,424,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,267. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.95.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,311,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,636 shares of company stock worth $70,420,734 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.84.

Read Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.