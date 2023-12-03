Polar Capital Holdings Plc Decreases Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.49% of Incyte worth $67,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Incyte by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Incyte by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

INCY traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,219. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.32 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

