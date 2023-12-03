Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mantle Ridge LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,045,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after acquiring an additional 904,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $126.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

