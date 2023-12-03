Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 418 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.