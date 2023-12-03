Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 273.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.36. 980,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,658. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

