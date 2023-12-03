Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $39.17 Million Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,475 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $39,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,408,000 after buying an additional 195,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,769,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,731,000 after acquiring an additional 373,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Calix by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,380,000 after acquiring an additional 67,138 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Calix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,564,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,005 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Calix Stock Performance

NYSE CALX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.58. 631,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,860. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $77.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $1,988,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Calix Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.



