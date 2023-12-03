Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 831,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 422,848 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $44,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,730,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,467. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,275 shares of company stock worth $20,051,388. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

