Driehaus Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 22,427 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of Federal Signal worth $53,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,390,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,846,000. Aperture Investors LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 366.3% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 435,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,600,000 after buying an additional 341,974 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 27.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,513,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,923,000 after buying an additional 329,444 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,582,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,994,000 after buying an additional 280,651 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $70.06. The stock had a trading volume of 259,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.04. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $70.38.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $3,682,568.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.