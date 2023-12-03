Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 90,326 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 891,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,326 shares during the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty accounts for 1.3% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $101,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELF traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,398. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.24.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,420,138.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,478,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $1,075,320.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,865.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,420,138.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,478,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,207 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

