Driehaus Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MongoDB worth $34,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in MongoDB by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 209,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,107,000 after buying an additional 43,051 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 111.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MongoDB by 12.2% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.74.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock traded up $19.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $435.23. 1,627,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,886. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.91. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.02 and a 52-week high of $442.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,201,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,851,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total value of $6,115,936.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,851,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,654 shares of company stock worth $117,219,266 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

