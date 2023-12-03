Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 3,240 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,170 shares of company stock worth $4,475,210. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,435,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,072,050. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.