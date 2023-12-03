Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $3.04 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 136.2% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 140.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.84. 5,347,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,820. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $32.43 and a one year high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

