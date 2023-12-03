Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Acquires 892 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,306,000 after acquiring an additional 590,751,367 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,362,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,563,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,813,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 1,200 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE DAR traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.27. 2,183,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,460. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

