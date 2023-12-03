Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $210.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

