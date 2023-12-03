The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is DRH Investments Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

DRH Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 11.2% of DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,898,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,122,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.99. The company has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

