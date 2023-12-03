Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,920,000 after buying an additional 323,518 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,672,000 after buying an additional 353,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after buying an additional 51,572 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.19.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $466.61 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $467.63. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

