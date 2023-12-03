Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.51.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

