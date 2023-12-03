Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $762,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,126,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,756 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 848,053 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,230,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 821,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4,565.6% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 594,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 582,112 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $16.12 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $16.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

