Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Position Increased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $141.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.14. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

