Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total value of $185,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 106 shares of company stock worth $188,086. Corporate insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE TPL opened at $1,746.28 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $1,266.21 and a 52-week high of $2,659.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,772.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,634.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

