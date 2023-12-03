McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,975 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of McKesson worth $51,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 88.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,156 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 35.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.83.

McKesson Stock Down 1.3 %

MCK opened at $464.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $476.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

