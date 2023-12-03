1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 370,921 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,921 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Regency Centers worth $12,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Regency Centers by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Regency Centers by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $63.96 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 122.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

