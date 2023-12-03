SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 712 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $139.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $169.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.68 and a 200-day moving average of $123.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

