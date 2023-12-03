Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $87.60 Million Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,231 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.82% of Confluent worth $87,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Confluent by 720.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Confluent by 3,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Confluent by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $561,758.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,919.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $561,758.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,919.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,682 shares of company stock valued at $11,018,527 in the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent Stock Up 7.6 %

Confluent stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,469,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,548. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Confluent

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.