ABCMETA (META) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $749,221.04

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $749,221.04 and approximately $23.44 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00016879 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,753.21 or 1.00010530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010745 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008493 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003800 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, "ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s). More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io."



